Top 10 Bayern Munich Goals of 2021

Another year, another truckload of Bayern Munich goals to savor. There were broken records, beautiful strikes, and memorable wins all around. It wasn’t easy, but we picked out exactly ten of the best efforts from Bayern’s team this year. Enjoy!

#10. Leon Goretzka vs Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga Matchday 24, 2020/21

Goal Scored: 3-2, FT: 4-2

It wouldn’t be a Top 10 Goals list without a strike against Dortmund. Bayern found themselves 0-2 down after just ten minutes in the season’s last Klassiker, but clawed their way back to 2-2 courtesy of a brace from Robert Lewandowski. With the game tied and only a few minutes remaining on the clock, a Thomas Müller cross was erroneously cleared by the Dortmund defense. Leon Goretzka latched onto the loose ball and unleashed a nonstop volley that arrowed into the bottom of the post and into the net, completing Bayern’s comeback. Lewandowski would complete his hat trick moments later, but among the four goals scored that day, Goretzka’s late strike was easily the most important.

#9. Jamal Musiala vs FC Barcelona

UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 6, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 3-0, FT: 3-0

In the latest edition of Bayern massacring FC Barcelona, this beauty came up. Bayern were already 2-0 up with goals from Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané, when this happened. Robert Lewandowski launched a long ball upfield to Alphonso Davies, who once again utilized his speed to race past the defense and cut the ball back for Jamal Musiala. The youngster slotted home, and while his finish was cool and composed as well, this goal was all about the buildup. Both Lewandowski’s pass and Davies’ run were impeccable, and it showed excellence in all areas — speed, accuracy, power, and everything else.

#8. Robert Lewandowski vs Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga Matchday 21, 2020/21

Goal Scored: 1-2, FT: 3-3

Bayern’s first match back from their sextuple-winning Club World Cup campaign wasn’t easy. They found themselves trailing by two at home to lowly Bielefeld, and were in desperate need of a creative spark. Thankfully, Robert Lewandowski gave his team just that. The Polish striker caught David Alaba’s lob into the box with his chest, and without hesitation, turned on the spot and swept a sweet nonstop volley into the far corner. It was a seemingly simple goal, executed to perfection by the eventual top scorer of the season. Although Bayern conceded another goal, they eventually fought back to rescue a point by drawing 3-3. In a match full of highlights, Lewandowski’s goal was definitely one of the high points.

#7. Robert Lewandowski vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga Matchday 8, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 5-1

It was first versus second when Bayern faced Leverkusen early on in the season, but any thoughts that the game would be a tight affair were dispelled after just four minutes. A free kick whipped in by Joshua Kimmich was met by a simple cross from Dayot Upamecano. Robert Lewandowski got onto the end of said cross and connected with a vicious, cheeky little flick that dumbfounded Leverkusen’s entire defense on its way into the bottom corner. It’s hard enough scoring backheel goals from any position, but doing one nonstop in midair in a crowded box is simply spectacular. Leverkusen were stunned early on, and they never recovered, crumbly meekly in the second half to further goals from Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, and Serge Gnabry.

#6. Robert Lewandowski vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bundesliga Matchday 32, 2020/21

Goal Scored: 3-0, FT: 6-0

A victory from Borussia Dortmund over RB Leipzig meant that Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions before even kicking off against Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, the Bavarians had no intention of going easy on the Foals. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller had Bayern 2-0 up when the two goalscorers combined to make this masterpiece. Müller looped the ball into the far end of the six yard box where Lewandowski smashed home a lovely scissors volley that went in at Yann Sommer’s near post. It brought back memories of the scissors volley during that fateful 5-1 win over Wolfsburg six years ago, and while it wasn’t as impressive, it was still a goal to remember. Lewandowski completed his hat trick later on from the spot, and Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané also scored to humiliate Gladbach 6-0.

#5. Robert Lewandowski vs SL Benfica

UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 4, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 5-2, FT: 5-2

This particular Champions League evening saw five beautiful goals from Bayern, but it was their fifth that was the best of the bunch. Manuel Neuer received a back pass and punted it upfield. The ball somehow fell directly in front of Robert Lewandowski, who shattered the offside trap, found himself one on one with the advancing keeper, and calmly lofted it over his head, off his gloves, and into the net. It was quickly and efficiently executed, and it was an example that showed that every player, even the goalkeeper on Bayern’s team can be a threat to their opponents. The assist was Neuer’s second in Bayern colors, after his first in the 2020 DFB-Pokal final. Guess who benefitted from that assist? You guessed it, Lewandowski.

#4. Robert Lewandowski vs VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga Matchday 17, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 4-0, FT: 4-0

Ah, Wolfsburg. One of Robert Lewandowski’s favorite opponents. Bayern fans will fondly reminisce about his five-in-nine rampage back in 2015 that broke all sorts of records. Well, Lewandowski broke another record in his most recent meeting with Wolfsburg. The Poland captain had scored 42 league goals all year until then, and one more would see him break the record for most Bundesliga goals in a single year. Just minutes from the end, Dayot Upamecano’s lob was cut back by a Jamal Musiala header, and Lewandowski smashed home from close range with yet another scissors volley, breaking that record in style.

#3. Leroy Sané vs VfL Bochum/SL Benfica

Bundesliga Matchday 5/UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 3, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 1-0/1-0, FT: 7-0/4-0

Yes, we know there are two goals here, but we couldn’t pick one over the other. Both were stunning free kick golazos scored by Leroy Sané, curled over the wall and nestling into the bottom corner. Both were struck from similar places, a couple of yards outside the box, slightly to the right side. Both made the breakthrough in what would result in blowout wins for Bayern. Both cemented Sané’s status as left footed free kick taker following David Alaba’s departure. And last but not least, both were scored while wearing dark jerseys with gorgeous gold piping. It’s like poetry, it almost rhymes.

#2. Robert Lewandowski vs FC Augsburg

Bundesliga Matchday 34, 2020/21

Goal Scored: 5-2, FT: 5-2

The Bundesliga title race was already over when Bayern faced Augsburg on the final matchday of the season, but there was still something on the line. Robert Lewandowski was chasing Gerd Müller’s 40-year long record to score the most number of goals in a single Bundesliga season. Having tied the legend’s tally before kickoff, Lewandowski tried everything to score that elusive goal that would permanently write his name into the history books. But time was not on his side, and his effort seemed futile. Just as the clock struck ninety, though, it happened. Leroy Sané let loose a powerful effort that the keeper was only able to parry right into the path of Lewandowski. The Pole was quickest to the loose ball, and he rounded the keeper to score his record breaking 41st league goal of the season, winning the eternal respect of fans around the world.

#1. Robert Lewandowski vs Dynamo Kiev

UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 5, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 2-1

‘Twas a snowy night in Kiev when Bayern faced, well, Kiev. The conditions were hard for any player who dared to play on that frozen pitch, or any player except Robert Lewandowski. Not even a quarter of an hour had been played when the prolific Pole struck gold. A wayward shot into the box ricocheted off a defender, sending the ball high into the air. A split second later, Lewandowski pulled off a ridiculous bicycle kick to nail the ball into the back of the net. Bicycle kicks aren’t too uncommon, but how many players can attempt that in the snow? Only those with the grit, confidence, and determination necessary, and Lewandowski had all of them. It was a goal to remember for years to come, and Lewandowski himself named it as the best goal he scored all year. Well, it was the best goal that Bayern scored this year as well.

Which goal was your favorite this year? Let us know in the comments!