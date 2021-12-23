Spanish journalist says FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest is nearing a deal with Bayern Munich

Before anyone starts throwing a parade, let’s absorb this situation a bit.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero is reporting that FC Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is nearing a deal with Bayern Munich — and not Ajax as previous reports out of Spain have indicated.

Dest, who was a primary transfer target of Bayern Munich before moving to FC Barcelona in 2020, could get a much needed change of scenery if this is true:

⚠️ #MERCATO en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL: Dest sigue acercándose al Bayern de Munich. No hay trato con el Ajax, sí con el Bayern. Se negocia si habrá cesión o traspaso, pero está muy fuera del #Barça #jijantesfc #fcblive #fcbarcelona — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) December 22, 2021

While Dest has not exactly lit the world on fire with FC Barcelona, he is still considered a good prospect. Should a move to Bayern Munich come to fruition, Dest would give Julian Nagelsmann a natural wing-back for the right flank — which would potentially allow the manager to move to his preferred back-three set-up.

While an acquisition of Dest would not necessarily guarantee that Nagelsmann would make a tactical change, it would at least give the coach an option should he want to change things up occasionally.