Spanish journalist says FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest is nearing a deal with Bayern Munich

Could Bayern Munich finally get one of Brazzo’s transfer white whales?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Before anyone starts throwing a parade, let’s absorb this situation a bit.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero is reporting that FC Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is nearing a deal with Bayern Munich — and not Ajax as previous reports out of Spain have indicated.

Dest, who was a primary transfer target of Bayern Munich before moving to FC Barcelona in 2020, could get a much needed change of scenery if this is true:

#MERCATO in http://twitch.tv/gerard_romero : Dest keeps getting closer to Bayern Munich. There is no deal with Ajax, yes with Bayern. Negotiations if there will be loan or a transfer, but he is very much out of #Barça #jijantesfc #fcblive #fcbarcelona

While Dest has not exactly lit the world on fire with FC Barcelona, he is still considered a good prospect. Should a move to Bayern Munich come to fruition, Dest would give Julian Nagelsmann a natural wing-back for the right flank — which would potentially allow the manager to move to his preferred back-three set-up.

While an acquisition of Dest would not necessarily guarantee that Nagelsmann would make a tactical change, it would at least give the coach an option should he want to change things up occasionally.

