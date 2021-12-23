Bayern Munich loanee Adrien Fein could be the Abe Simpson meme

According to kicker, Bayern Munich loanee Adrian Fein’s rumored loan termination from SpVgg Greuther Fürth could happen any day.

Fein’s loan assignment went south quickly when the squad changed its tactical set-up and style of play from a possession-based system to more of an approach focused on quick transitions. Now, neither party sees a need to continue onward:

Both sides want a quick separation of the loan deal originally limited to the end of the season. In the end, Fein did not even appear in the matchday squad, (manager Stefan) Leitl was not satisfied with the training performance, especially his defending.

For Fein it is now a matter of finding a permanent sporting home and playing there regularly. In Munich he has a contract until 2023, so a sale would make more sense than the next loan for six months. But what happens on the transfer note in winter? Even in view of the next wave of ghost games? Is there enough money in circulation?

Fein’s goal remains a quick decision, ideally before the Christmas holidays. Also because he wants to take part in the preparation at the new club. It remains to be seen how realistic this pace is. According to kicker information, there is interest from two second division clubs as well as from a foreign club.