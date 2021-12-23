Beers with Bayern Munich: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants to have some cold ones with Robert Lewandowski

In a recent interview in German periodical Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich on-field and boardroom legend Karl-Heinz Rumminegge expressed his admiration for current star Robert Lewandowski both as a person and as a player. Despite no longer being managing the club Rumminegge remains in close contact with the man he dubbed “Stormtank” and is hoping to spend some quality time with him when their schedules allow.

With both men having great skill on the field and renowned business acumen there is no doubt they would have a lot to discuss. Kalle has clearly put his mind to the potential get together as he even suggests a menu of beer and pork knuckles (Schweinshaxe). Rummenigge proposes that the feast should be “without strict rules” implying he is hoping to consume some rather large helpings between the two of them. To my mind, if they added in some Bauernbrot (farmer’s heavy sourdough bread) they would have it just about perfect.

But even the mighty Rummenigge understands where the real authority lies in such situations musing “I hope his wife Anna agrees.”

