Report: Bayern Munich and Kingsley Coman making progress

At a time with so much contractual uncertainty, it appears that Bayern Munich has at least one positive situation...and it comes from an unlikely source: Kingsley Coman.

According to Tz’s reporting tandem of Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich and Coman’s camp could be inching closer to striking an accord on a contract extension for the Bundesliga’s second fastest Kingsley.

As of now, everything is positive and the two sides are “making big steps towards each other in contract talks.” An extension could be “finalized in the first few months of the new year.”

That last statement seems a little optimistic given the recent history between the two parties, but Coman seems extremely comfortable in Bavaria and has always spoken fondly of Bayern Munich. While he might want a massive salary increase, Coman might be at the stage of this process where he is telling his camp what he want, instead of them making demands to the club on his behalf.