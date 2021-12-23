Report: No winter move for Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso

The rumors that Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso might leave during the winter transfer window were heating up, but maybe a bit prematurely.

According to a report from Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Tolisso has ruled out a winter move. Moreover, the 2018 World Cup winner has not totally ruled out a return to Bavaria, thanks in part to some consistent praise from manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Despite all of that, though, there has been no formal commitment from Bayern Munich to the player that there will even be further negotiations. The status of those talks was described as “unclear.”

For Tolisso, who arrived as a record transfer in Bavaria, leaving as a free transfer would be advantageous for him, but a blow to Bayern Munich. While injuries played a major role in derailing Tolisso’s time with Bayern Munich, the thought of losing the Frenchman on a free transfer cannot be something that the club is happy with.