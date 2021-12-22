Michael Cuisance claims he didn’t chuck bib at Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance found himself in trouble once again as the Hinrunde ended when he was called out by Sandro Wagner for tossing his bib in the direction of coach Julian Nagelsmann.

While it was unclear if Cuisance was directing his vitriol toward Nagelsmann or just venting in general about not playing, Cuisance wanted to clear the air in an interview with Bild.

“I saw the headlines: From my point of view, this is being interpreted absolutely wrongly! I have a good relationship with Julian Nagelsmann, I would never be disrespectful to him. We had a discussion, but I didn’t purposely toss my bib in his direction to complain. I am not a player who causes unrest. I don’t want a fight with the club. I have a good character. Ask Julian Nagelsmann! I am a hard worker. Hearing these allegations is difficult at times, but it no longer affects me. That’s life, I have to accept it and just move on,” Cuisance said.

Cuisance could see why Wagner criticized him, but insisted it was a misunderstanding.

“It’s his opinion, I accept it. I am now on vacation with my family and would like to relax for a few days. We’ll soon know what’s next,” Cuisance said. “Maybe I have to take a step back and then take off. I still firmly believe that I can have a great career.”

In reference to Nagelsmann stating that some players would be able to leave the club this winter, Cuisance said he had not talked to Nagelsmann about a move as of yet.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it yet,” Cuisance said. “Why wouldn’t I come back? The transfer window opens on January 1st, we start training on January 2nd. We’ll sit down and talk about the situation. In my situation I want more games, minutes.”

When asked if he moved to Bayern Munich too soon, Cuisance denied that was the case.

“From my point of view, it wasn’t too early! I am ready for anything. Bayern did a lot back then to convince me to move. Of course, I hoped for more playing time — and when I switched, I firmly believed that I would play regularly. That, unfortunately, did not work out,” Cuisance said. “I have what it takes to play regularly for a club like Bayern. I am convinced of that. But I rarely got a chance to do so. Under Hansi Flick only at the end of the season, with Julian Nagelsmann mainly in the preseason. I show the coaches what I can do every day. But I can’t blame him, we played a great first half of the season!”

Cuisance also said that he has “no regrets” about his move to Bayern Munich.

“I study every day. What is said or written in public is of secondary importance to me. And I have faith in my strengths. It’s not easy, but I’ve known this situation for a long time. I have to stay strong in my head, then I am sure I will get my playing minutes,” said Cuisance.