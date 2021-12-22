Road to Qatar 2022: Germany to host Israel, in talks with Netherlands over World Cup preparation friendly

Per an official release from dfb.de, Germany will host Israel in a friendly game in the upcoming international break. The two sides met previously in 2012, when former Bayern Munich striker Mario Gomez and André Schürrle propelled Die Mannschaft to a 2-0 win in Leipzig.

The match was originally planned against South Africa, as revealed in a recent report from kicker (via Twitter account iMiaSanMia). In the end, the German FA finalized on Israel, owing to the growing concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant in South Africa.

Unser Gegner im Länderspiel am 26. März steht fest:

Wir treffen in Sinsheim auf Israel.



ℹ️ Gegner und Spielort des für den 29. März geplanten Auswärtsspiels sind derzeit noch in Abstimmung.#GERISR #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/D6zAqtpUe7 — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) December 20, 2021

The friendly holds significant value in Germany’s preparation for the 2022 World Cup, as manager Hansi Flick could potentially experiment with 30 to 35 players before deciding on his best lineup for the tournament. It is scheduled to take place on 26th March at Hoffenheim’s PreZero Arena in Sinsheim.

The kicker report also claims that Germany will take on Netherlands in the second game. Previously, Flick had stated that the DFB had ‘inquiries’ from England, Netherlands and Spain (Abendzeitung). But now that Germany have drawn England in their UEFA Nations League group, it makes sense that they are arranging a test match with Louis Van Gaal’s Holland.