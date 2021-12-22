Hansi Flick talks sadness over Bayern Munich departure

Even when Hansi Flick knew he would be a shoo-in to take over for Joachim Löw with Germany, leaving Bayern Munich was not easy.

Still, there were some events that led to his exit being easier for Flick as he told Sport Bild.

“The departure from Bayern was a bit sad. I got a great chance there and I’m grateful for it. We played attractive football and had the most successful period in the club’s history. In the end that’s what will be remembered,” Flick said as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia. “I know that’s part of football, but what’s sad for me is that this successful team that had a very special togetherness was a bit broken apart. Important players left the team. Thiago (Alcantara), whom I appreciate very much as a person and a player, Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, who were very important as leaders in the past two years, and not to forget Javi Martinez, who also was a valuable player.”

Flick will always think back fondly on the memories from his sextuple, the 2019/2020 treble, and the relationships he built. Flick knew, however, that it was time for him to leave.

“That team had a very special character. They were always ready to deliver and be there when it matters. When such players, but also a club icon like Hermann Gerland leave the club, that doesn’t leave me indifferent,” said Flick.