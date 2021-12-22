Report: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid interested in Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard recently reiterated his desire to make a permanent move to center-back — and also hinted that he should be in line for a raise as well.

With Niklas Süle’s future uncertain, Pavard’s importance to Bayern Munich might be enhanced these days. While Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano have been solid, the depth after those players consists of a youngster like Tanguy Nianzou and loanees Chris Richards and Lars Lukas Mai.

Even with Pavard hinting that he might be looking for an exit in search of a position change, clubs like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are showing interest in the defender. Fichajes issued this report:

Yesterday it was learned of the intention of the French international Benjamin Pavard not to renew his current contract with Bayern Munich, which ends on June 30, 2024. Therefore the Bavarian team has the possibility of making cash on the 25-year-old footballer, in whom two great Europeans such as Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid have already taken an interest. Both teams seek to reinforce their defensive group for next season, having the same problem both on the right side and in the central zone, something that would be solved at once with the arrival of a Pavard who stands out precisely for his versatility to play in those two positions, something that he has been doing on a regular basis both at Bayern Munich and in the French national team.

Whatever happens with Pavard, it looks like Bayern Munich could be back in the hunt for at least one or two defenders as contingency plans for the future.