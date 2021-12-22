Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski names his Champions League favorites

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski has won one Champions League crown, but might actually feel like he should have a couple more of those titles to his name.

Will this be the year that Lewandowski can make it happen again? Bayern Munich certainly has the look of a champion, but the Polish Hitman knows his squad will have to roll through some tough competition to hoist the trophy.

“For me the favorites are Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea and us. The first knockout game is in February. A lot of things can change until then, but at the moment these six teams are ahead in my opinion,” Lewandowski told Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Should Lewandowski and his mates reach the final, the Poland international has a specific goal in mind — he wants to find the back of the net. Lewandowski identified two scenarios in which he would love to score.

“In the Champions League final - and also a decisive goal for Poland in a World Cup knockout game. I dream of that.” Lewandowski said.