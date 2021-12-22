The Bundesliga’s fastest player revealed and it’s not Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

It is hard to think that many people in the Bundesliga run faster than Bayern Munich’s Canadian Road Runner Alphonso Davies.

According to kicker, however, the numbers tell us that there is a new sheriff in town: Mainz 05 speedster Jeremiah St. Juste. St. Juste has apparently knocked Davies from his pedestal:

1. Jeremiah St. Juste (Mainz 05): 36.63 km/h

2. (tie) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich): 36.37 (Bayern Munich)

2. (tie) Kevin Schade (SC Freiburg): 36.37 km/h

4. Bryan Lasme (Arminia Bielefield)

5. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 35.94 km/h

6. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach): 35.62 km/h

7. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen): 35.61 km/h

8. Mitchell Bakker (Bayer Leverkusen): 35.58 km/h

9. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig): 35.54 km/h

10. Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Köln): 35.49 km/h

11. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg): 35.46 km/h

12. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich): 35.24 km/h

13. Gerrit Holtmann (VfL Bochum): 35.17 km/h

14. Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg): 35.15 km/h

15. (tie) Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen): 35.14 km/h

15. (tie) Takum Asano (VfL Bochum): 35.14 km/h

17. Konstantinos Mavropanos (VfB Stuttgart): 35.08 km/h

18. (tie) Kinglsey Coman (Bayern Munich): 35.04 km/h

18. (tie) Ihlas Bebou (Hoffenheim): 35.04 km/h

