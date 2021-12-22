 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bundesliga’s fastest player revealed and it’s not Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

The speed king is dead...long live the king!

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

It is hard to think that many people in the Bundesliga run faster than Bayern Munich’s Canadian Road Runner Alphonso Davies.

According to kicker, however, the numbers tell us that there is a new sheriff in town: Mainz 05 speedster Jeremiah St. Juste. St. Juste has apparently knocked Davies from his pedestal:

1. Jeremiah St. Juste (Mainz 05): 36.63 km/h

2. (tie) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich): 36.37 (Bayern Munich)

2. (tie) Kevin Schade (SC Freiburg): 36.37 km/h

4. Bryan Lasme (Arminia Bielefield)

5. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 35.94 km/h

6. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach): 35.62 km/h

7. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen): 35.61 km/h

8. Mitchell Bakker (Bayer Leverkusen): 35.58 km/h

9. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig): 35.54 km/h

10. Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Köln): 35.49 km/h

11. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg): 35.46 km/h

12. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich): 35.24 km/h

13. Gerrit Holtmann (VfL Bochum): 35.17 km/h

14. Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg): 35.15 km/h

15. (tie) Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen): 35.14 km/h

15. (tie) Takum Asano (VfL Bochum): 35.14 km/h

17. Konstantinos Mavropanos (VfB Stuttgart): 35.08 km/h

18. (tie) Kinglsey Coman (Bayern Munich): 35.04 km/h

18. (tie) Ihlas Bebou (Hoffenheim): 35.04 km/h

Quick Hits

  • Kingsley Coman is not even the league’s fastest Kingsley any more!
  • Erling Haaland being that big, that strong, and that fast is insane.
  • Niklas Süle needs to get into a full sprint to get on this list.

