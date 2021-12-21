Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thinks Federico Chiesa is a fit for Bayern Munich, but Liverpool and Chelsea have interest

Bayern Munich has long been rumored to have interest in Juventus forward Federico Chiesa and former CEO and club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that the Italy international would be an ideal fit in Bavaria.

Rummenigge, who has strong ties to Italian football from his playing days, would love to see Chiesa in red.

“I can confirm that he is a great player and he has always shown it, in the national team, at Juve and Fiorentina. He is a player for Bayern Munich,” Rummenigge told RTV38 (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The problem with acquiring Chiesa, though, is that there is virtually no shot that Juventus would let him walk away. Technically, Chiesa’s contract is still owned by Fiorentina, but Juventus has an obligation to buy (with conditions) at the end of this season.

It is not as if Bayern Munich is the only interested club, though. According to Sport Bible, both Liverpool and Chelsea admire Chiesa:

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Fiorentina agreed a €70m (£59.7m) deal with Liverpool for Chiesa in 2020. However, the proposed transfer collapsed with the winger determined to move to Juventus. “I’ll tell you a background: Fiorentina had reached an agreement with Liverpool for €70m, but the negotiations did not go through due to the boy’s desire to go to Juventus,” Ceccarini told Viola News. “And so there was the famous two-year loan [to Juventus].” Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni says Chelsea were impressed by Chiesa in their two meetings with Juventus in the Champions League this season. Bucchioni claims the London club are now preparing a €84m (£71.7m) bid for the Italy international. He said: “Chelsea have decided to take action and offer €84m for Federico Chiesa. Evidently seeing him play twice closely has removed the last doubts and Tuchel gave the OK and the operation has officially started through intermediaries.”

Given the uncertainty surrounding Kingsley Coman, it is easy to ascertain that Bayern Munich might kick the tires on Chiesa, but it seems like a real longshot that something goes awry for Chiesa at Juventus.