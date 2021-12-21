 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A new hope? Niklas Süle might not have closed the door on Bayern Munich

 Niklas Süle’s future could be determined shortly.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle is probably one of the most popular names on the transfer market at this point.

Just yesterday, we saw a report stating that Süle is “as good as gone”, but now that aforementioned pendulum swinging between optimism and pessimism could be swinging slowly back to the optimistic side...well, at least ever so slightly per Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch:

With #Süle everything is still open, including an extension if he and @FCBayern meet each other in terms of salary. Nagelsmann appreciates him and vice versa. But: Süle’s weakness for the @premierleague is well known, his expiring contract makes him even more interesting for clubs. #FCBayern

Given his excellent Hinrunde performance and his physical profile, Süle will absolutely draw interest from Premier clubs. Chelsea FC and Newcastle United have already been attached to the big man, but Koch does not think all hope is lost yet...do you?

