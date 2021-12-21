A new hope? Niklas Süle might not have closed the door on Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle is probably one of the most popular names on the transfer market at this point.

Just yesterday, we saw a report stating that Süle is “as good as gone”, but now that aforementioned pendulum swinging between optimism and pessimism could be swinging slowly back to the optimistic side...well, at least ever so slightly per Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch:

Bei #Süle ist weiter alles offen, auch eine Verlängerung, wenn er und der @FCBayern sich beim Gehalt annähern. Nagelsmann schätzt ihn und umgekehrt. Aber: Süles Faible für die @premierleague ist bekannt, sein auslaufender Vertrag macht ihn für Klubs noch interessanter. #FCBayern — Maximilian Koch (@Koch_AZ) December 21, 2021

With #Süle everything is still open, including an extension if he and @FCBayern meet each other in terms of salary. Nagelsmann appreciates him and vice versa. But: Süle’s weakness for the @premierleague is well known, his expiring contract makes him even more interesting for clubs. #FCBayern

Given his excellent Hinrunde performance and his physical profile, Süle will absolutely draw interest from Premier clubs. Chelsea FC and Newcastle United have already been attached to the big man, but Koch does not think all hope is lost yet...do you?