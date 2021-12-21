Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca offered to FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich midfielders Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso have both had trouble finding playing time in Bavaria and rumors have been stating that the duo are both looking for an exit as soon as this winter.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, both players have been offered to FC Barcelona by their respective agents. In addition, Sky Sport (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) also reported that Tolisso is eager to bolt Bavaria, but his most likely scenario is to leave in the summer as a free transfer, rather than this winter for even a menial price.

Bayern Munich, however, will try to sell Tolisso anyway this winter in hopes of generating some revenue from the player that was once their record transfer signing.

With both players potentially leaving, Bayern Munich could be in the market for new central midfielders to fill out the depth chart, which is not such fortuitous timing. Just last summer, Bayern Munich let promising prospect Angelo Stiller walk to Hoffenheim due to the roster logjam.

The Bavarians do have other young options on campus, so it will be interesting to see if the club trusts its young players to fill the void. Candidates include Taylor Booth, Torben Rhein, and Adrian Fein, who is slated to have his loan with SpVgg Greuther Fürth terminated.