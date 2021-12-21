Bayern Munich could lose stud prospect

Nemanja Motika has been dynamic and shown a deft scoring touch in the Hinrunde for Bayern Munich II.

Motika’s performances have attracted some eyes to Bayern Munich’s campus at Säbener Straße as Werder Bremen, Hamburger SV, and FC Augsburg are all reportedly interested in the 18-year-old according to Sky Sport (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Per the report, Motika wants to make the jump to first-team football and each of the three aforementioned destinations would offer him that opportunity this winter.

Bayern Munich would undoubtedly like to keep Motika in-house, but the Bavarians might have to at least explore a loan option to see if Motika and prove his mettle with another club’s first team. A sale of Motika could also happen, which would be another tough blow for the campus. Far too many academy players are hitting roadblocks because of Bayern Munich’s stellar first-team depth.

It is a first-world football problem for sure, but one that could eventually hurt the club’s efforts in signing youth players.

Motika has 18 goals and nine assists in 26 games across all competitions this season.