Bayern Munich and Kingsley Coman are still at least €5 million apart in annual salary

There was some optimism that renewed talks between Bayern Munich and Kinsley Coman might mean the two sides were getting closer to a deal.

According to Sky Sport (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), though, Coman’s entourage is still quite a way outside of Bayern Munich’s comfort zone when it comes to an annual salary. In fact, Coman’s demands are still €5 million to €6 million per year higher than what the Bavarians are willing to pay — at leas as of now.

Coman’s salary demands were allegedly in the “Robert Lewandowski range”, which is a lofty standard to attain in Bavaria. It still appears that Bayern Munich is not yet ready to push that much loot Coman’s way, but things should become clear in the coming months as to just how much the Bavarians are willing to bend to keep Coman in tow.

The Frenchman will absolutely be a big target on the transfer market if Bayern Munich decides to sell him next summer.