Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard seeking pay bump and position change

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard probably did not intend to play much right-back when he transferred to Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart.

The Frenchman, however, fit nicely into the role and established himself as a good starting player when healthy. The problem for Pavard is when he tries to push through injuries instead of getting himself fully healthy before a return. There could be an argument that some Bayern Munich fans have a sullied perception of Pavard because his performance dips when he is battling an injury or when he comes back from an injury too soon.

Regardless, that issue might not be one for Bayern Munich fans much longer. According to Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Pavard not only wants to return to playing center-back full-time, but the 25-year-old also wants a raise.

Whether or not Bayern Munich can give him either one of those “asks” remains to be seen. Even with Niklas Süle potentially riding off into the sunset, Bayern Munich still has Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and Tanguy Nianzou on campus, plus Chris Richards and Lars Lukas Mai out on loan.