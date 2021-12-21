Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski honored to break Gerd Muller’s calendar year scoring record

With his 87th-minue goal in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg to close out the Hinrunde, Robert Lewandowski broke another one of Gerd Muller’s scoring records. With what was his 43rd Bundesliga goal of 2021, he broke Muller’s record for Bundesliga goals scored in a single calendar year, which had been 42 goals stretching all the way back to the 1971/72 season. In total, he’s now only 69 goals behind Muller’s all-time Bundesliga scoring record having just broken the single-season scoring record last season with 41 goals.

Lewandowski scores goal number4⃣3⃣ of the calendar year, breaking Gerd Müller's record, which had stood for 49 years. https://t.co/PzdZJ3rdiQ — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 17, 2021

Like a fine wine, Lewandowski seems to continuously get better with age and he shows absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon. As long as he stays with Bayern for another couple of seasons, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t, at the very least, equal Muller’s all-time scoring record in the Bundesliga. It was a fairytale ending to last season when he broke the single season record with virtually the last kick of the football of the season for Bayern in their 5-2 win over FC Augsburg.

Ultimately, Lewandowski said he’s just honored to be in the same conversation with a name like Gerd Muller that’s synonymous with both FC Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga itself. “It’s a great honor for me to be there with such a big name and a great personality. I know what it means to have such outstanding records. It’s not easy,” he said speaking on Bild Live, as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter.

If Lewandowksi keeps scoring at the rate he is, it would taken him at least another two seasons to equal or better Muller’s all time scoring record in the Bundesliga, but he admitted it’s not something he genuinely thinks about right now. “There are also records that cannot be broken. It doesn’t help to think about it too much. It comes by itself, automatically,” he said.