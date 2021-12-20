Report: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle is “as good as gone”

The transfer saga surrounding Bayern Munich center-back Niklas Süle has been a never-ending swaying pendulum of optimism to pessimism and back again.

Now, though, the mood — if Sky Sport is to be believed — is decidedly pessimistic.

Per Sky Sport (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Süle does not not feel appreciated and the report described his exit as “almost certain.”

This is not good news for Bayern Munich. Herbert Hainer’s strong words for Süle and Kingsley Coman might have struck a nerve, but more likely Süle is probably receiving word he can get a guaranteed starting role and bigger salary elsewhere.

Whatever the case, Süle leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer — especially with the type of season he is having — will represent some absolutely bad business for a club in need of some revenue.

Süle, who is Thomas Müller’s golf buddy, could be on his way out the door.