Hansi Flick praised for helping Germany regain confidence

DFB boss Oliver Bierhoff could not be happier with the impact that former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has made on Germany.

“The team has regained self-confidence and believes in itself, which is certainly thanks to Hansi and his team. We have to confirm this with results in the coming year. The spirit of optimism is palpable,” Bierhoff said to Sport1.

One of the primary differences between Flick and his predecessor Joachim Löw, is that Flick has brought on more coaches in specialized areas.

“Hansi has expanded the coaching team, while Jogi’s staff was smaller. Hansi clearly indicates the direction, but involves everyone closely in the work. He is also at games abroad, and then meets with coaches, managers and players. That is also perceived very positively in the league. In addition, the way in which the team is addressed has changed,” Bierhoff said.

Flick certainly has gotten results so far, but will be tested mightily over the next calendar year on — and off — the pitch.