Report: Bayern Munich determined to keep Kingsley Coman, reconvenes extension talks

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich came away so impressed with Kingsley Coman’s performance in the Hinrunde that club is moving past the previous impasse between the two negotiating parties and is determined to keep the Frenchman in Bavaria.

Per the story, Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe are now negotiating directly with Coman’s father, Christian. The biggest news, though, is that Bayern Munich — allegedly — is willing to meet Coman’s salary demands, which were rumored to be in the stratosphere of Robert Lewandowski’s €20 million+ per year pay.

TRUE✅ Our Story: @FCBayern and Kingsley Coman are again negotiating a new contract @SPORTBILD @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 20, 2021

If true, this would represent a big change in philosophy for Bayern Munich as it pertains to the club’s salary structure. If — and it is a big if — Bayern Munich makes the plunge on Coman, it can be assumed there could be a trickle down effect on other negotiations that the club has in progress and also future negotiations with other players on the roster.

Should things not workout between Bayern Munich and Coman, however, the Bavarians are well-suited to cover for the loss with Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala already on the squad.

Coman has had Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Manchester City all interested in him at one point or another of late.