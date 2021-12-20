 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Julian Nagelsmann and The Three Bears...how Bayern Munich can make it “just right”

When it comes to the size of his squad, Julian Nagelsmann prefers to have so many players that it creates aa headache.

CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is a simple man (despite what his outfits might otherwise make you think).

Nagelsmann is a family man, who likes to work and loves what he does — and through all of that, the 34-year-old knows exactly what he wants his ideal squad to look like.

So...what is it?

Not too big...not too small...just right.

“If you take the last six months, I’m glad that we had the squad as we have it now, because of course we needed every player,” said Nagelsmann to Abendzeitung. “The whole plan then goes more to player management decisions — and I’m not a big fan of that. If you have too many players, it is quite normal that many don’t necessarily get a lot of game minutes. Then there are always decisions about who to keep happy and I don’t like making those decisions.”

Nagelsmann likes his current squad, but admits some players (cough *Michael Cuisance* cough) might want to leave.

“In the end, I’ll be happy if we continue to work with the squad, but it doesn’t matter if one or two players leave us to collect more playing time — we will decide that together,” said Nagelsmann.

