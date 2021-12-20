Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich president speaks on futures of Niklas Süle and Kingsley Coman; FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid eyeing Corentin Tolisso; Manchester United to sell six players this winter?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was very non-committal on the contract situations of Niklas Süle and Kingsley Coman when speaking to Sport1.

“We are talking to Niklas Süle. Kingsley knows exactly what he has at Bayern and how he has developed here. I already said to Kimmich and Goretzka that there is no reason to leave Bayern. You can win everything here,” Hainer said. “It’s legitimate that players want to be paid according to their value. But it’s also legitimate for us as a club to say that we are no longer willing to pay this kind of money. We’ve done that with David Alaba.”

Both players have been excellent this season, but you could argue (I wouldn’t, but you could...) that there is enough organizational depth for Bayern Munich to let Süle walkaway and to sell Coman this summer, but I’ve been a proponent of keeping Süle.

As for Coman, I’d like to keep him as well...but...he wants to be paid like Robert Lewandowski and while money might not matter to me — it surely does to the Bayern Munich front office.

Süle has been linked to Chelsea FC and Newcastle United, while Coman has had Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Manchester City all interested in him at one point of another of late.

Whatever happens, there will be a sting felt should either player leave.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and FC Barcelona might be the three top contenders for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The Frenchman, who needs a fresh start, will have some decent options to look at this winter and next summer:

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly providing stiff competition to Real Madrid in the race to sign Corentin Tolisso. According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid might need to step up their efforts to sign Corentin Tolisso due to rising competition in the race to sign the Frenchman. The Bayern Munich midfielder is also a target for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

It seems more likely that Tolisso would land in Serie A, but Atletico Madrid could be an intriguing option. It would seem as if FC Barcelona and Real Madrid just have too much depth already in the central midfield.

Hey everybody! We are back for another Weekend Warm-up Podcast! This is the last edition before the team breaks, but rest assured, we’ll keep trudging forward to bring you our BFW brand of craziness even while Bayern Munich is maxing and relaxing.

Because of the Uber-condensed week, I’ve combined the Wolfsburg preview show into the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. I believe this is what you might call, “More Chuck for your buck!”

Anyway, here is what we have on tap:

A quick look at Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg.

A review of the Champions League draw fiasco.

An examination into Bayern Munich’s Plans A, B, and C for the summer.

Some thoughts about why Bayern Munich really needs to throwing timing to the wayside and go after Erling Haaland.

In an effort to start clearing some budget room, FC Barcelona reportedly made the decision to terminate the loan of highly-touted youngster Yusuf Demir:

Barcelona will look to terminate the contract of wonderkid Yusuf Demir and cut short his season-long loan move, according to Sport. It was previously reported the 18-year-old was set for a spell on the sidelines as the club looked to avoid paying an £8.5million release clause in the players contract, which would mean signing him on a permanent deal, should he make one more appearance. The Austria international has featured nine times in all competitions since arriving from parent club Rapid Vienna, and one more would trigger the fee. Barcelona had the option to sign the player permanently in June, but will opt not to execute it.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick allegedly has six players wanting to leave for greener pasture in January — including Paul Pogba:

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Dean Henderson are all understood to want to leave the Red Devils when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

That would be a massive roster overhaul during winter, which means there is virtually no way it can happen...right?

Another game, another three points for Bayern Munich as the Bavarians crushed Wolfsburg 4-0 in a dominant showing that might have been more about how hapless the Wolves were instead of how impressive the home team was.

Thomas Müller’s early goal seemed to deflate Wolfsburg and things did not improve for Florian Kohfeldt’s side. Clearly, the Wolves have A LOT of work to do if they want to save their season.

Here is what we have on tap: