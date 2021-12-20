Hansi Flick willing to give Mats Hummels all the time he needs for Germany return

Former Bayern Munich manager and current Germany boss Hansi Flick is not going to make any hasty decisions when it comes to a potential return of Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels to the German national team.

Still very good, Hummels has not been operating at 100% health-wise all season and Flick sees no need to rush him back.

“I will not make a statement on this because we still have plenty of time. We all know Mats is of tremendous quality, but we also know that he has had major injury problems. It takes time. It takes time to get back to 100 percent,” Flick told Sport1. “He’ll get the time he needs from us. We currently have no need and no major problems in the center-back position and are very well positioned there. The door is still open to all players.”

The last part of that statement might sound ominous to those hope for a Hummels return to Die Mannschaft, but it is safe to assume that Flick only means that there is no reason to recall Hummels until he has a clean bill of health.