Lucas Hernandez thankful for Bayern Munich’s support over the years

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has been model citizen in Bavaria, but did have a troubling incident in his past came back into play just a few months ago when the Frenchman was threatened with potential jail time.

Now, however, Hernandez is past all of that and appreciated the support he received from Bayern Munich during that time period.

“You see and read what people speak about you in public and what media, especially in Spain, write about you. Journalists wrote things they knew nothing about. Thank God it’s all over. It was an incident in 2017, that is the past. The present is that my wife is pregnant, that I love her and that she loves me. In the end, the prosecution didn’t lead to a conviction, but it was a difficult time for me nonetheless,” Hernandez told kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “I have to thank FC Bayern, they always stood by my side. The people in charge understood my situation and helped me. My lawyers also always assured me that the charges would come to nothing, that I didn’t need to worry.”

Hernandez, of course, is in the midst of a stellar season, which no doubt eased some of the tension that was there when the threat of prison was looming.