Report: Despite rumors, Bayern Munich not letting Robert Lewandowski go

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich is not all that entertained by the recent noise that Pini Zahavi’s “media leak” tour was starting up again.

In recent days we have seen Lewandowski linked to both Real Madrid and Chelsea FC, but the Bavarians are calling those rumors rubbish according to Bild:

Nobody expects a farewell, Bavaria would not allow that either. Lewandowski and his goals are too important for the club.

The German outlet also went on to say that club officials are expecting to meet with Lewandowski and Zahavi in the spring of 2022 to discuss a contract extension.

It might seem cynical to think that Zahavi is using his media contact to expedite contract talks, but the recent noise surrounding Lewandowski was eerily reminiscent of how things started back in 2018.

Bild also said that while Lewandowski would be appealing to Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland would actually be the Spanish club’s first priority.