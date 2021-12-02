Off the Crossbar: What a Dickel...Borussia Dortmund announcer slams Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

When it comes to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund stadium announcer Norbert Dickel heads the line of detractors.

Surely, this is a matter of Dickle sucking up the chance to get some attention and hype Der Klassiker, but he did not mince words when discussing the Polish Hitman’s apparent penchant for histrionics.

“He’s one of the best strikers there is in the world. But I don’t think he behaves well in all phases of the game. Why that is, I don’t know,” Dickel told Sport Bild. “He doesn’t need to let himself fall, he doesn’t need to mess around like that. He’s such a great player, he should just do what he knows how to do: Play soccer and let everything else go.”

It will be interesting to see if Lewandowski makes Dickel face the music this weekend with a strong performance against BVB. No doubt, Lewandowski will be looking to pound Dickle — and the rest of Marco Rose’s men — when he takes the pitch on Saturday.