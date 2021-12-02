Training report: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka battling hip issue, Josip Stanisic to miss multiple games, Michael Cuisance and Bouna Sarr banged up

This is not good news: Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka made his return to training today, but it was also revealed that the Germany international is battling a hip problem, which cut his session short after just 30 minutes.

Today in training at the start! After yesterday’s visit to the doctor, @leongoretzka_ is part of the training session today. @SkySportNewsHD @SkySportDE

Leon Goretzka had to cut training short after around 30 minutes and went into the dressing room. The midfielder remains a doubt for Saturday's game in Dortmund [Bild] pic.twitter.com/U0XxJ8hyiq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 2, 2021

According to Abendzeitung, Goretzka’s exit from Saturday’s match against Arminia Bielefeld had nothing to do with his performance, but everything to do with his hip:

Goretzka had recently struggled with hip problems and had to be replaced early in the last home game against Arminia Bielefeld (1-0). It is not known whether his absence on Wednesday was related to the hip injury.

Should Goretzka be unable to play, it looks like Julian Nagelsmann would lean toward using Corentin Tolisso and Jamal Musiala in the central midfield. Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer are both already ruled out and Marc Roca would likely be considered a deep reserve at this point.

While Tanguy Nianzou returned to training, but Bouna Sarr and Michal Cuisance did not practice:

Tanguy Nianzou resumed full training today after recovering from his shoulder problem - Josip Stanišić, Bouna Sarr and Mickaël Cuisance are struggling with injuries and did not train with the team [Bild] pic.twitter.com/XkzSsCiZmv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 2, 2021