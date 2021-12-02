Adidas officially releases ‘Teamgeist’ collection for Bayern Munich

Adidas just officially released their long-anticipated “Teamgeist” throwback jersey, reimagining the iconic template from the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Adidas launched this new kit for nine of the brand’s top clubs including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Arsenal.

: Adidas 2021-22 Teamgeist Jerseys Released - Ajax, Arsenal, Celtic, FC Bayern, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Juventus, Manchester United & Real Madrid: https://t.co/1rYTL1udef — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) December 2, 2021

“The revived Teamgeist collection is a fantastic way to celebrate such an iconic design. Many fans still remember that era around 2006 and feel comfortable, and excited, when seeing the remakes because it triggers such great memories,” said Jürgen Rank, Senior Design Director at adidas.

You’ll probably either love the kit for the simplicity and nostalgia factor or dislike it (like me) because it’s boring and doesn’t do anything new. The Bayern Munich kit is just odd-looking but at least looks better than Arsenal’s edition of this kit. Two of the best kits from this new collection might be Real Madrid and Ajax.

Teamgeist FC Bayern pic.twitter.com/kZRY7IFY7A — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 2, 2021

The new Bayern Munich Teamgeist collection is available for sale on the Bayern Shop website and there are also sweatshirts and hats from this collection for purchase. What do you think of the new kits? Will you be buying them? Let us know in the comments!