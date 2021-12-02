Pini Zahavi trying to arrange Bayern Munich — Chelsea swap involving Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner

Pini Zahavi had been quiet for far too long and now he is back stirring things up per the Transfer Window podcast contributor Ian McGarry — and the latest news involves a potential swap deal between Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC that involved Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner.

As captured by the Chelsea Chronicle website, McGarry told his audience this regrading Zahavi’s latest antics.

“It is certainly the case that he (Pini Zahavi) has offered Lewandowski to Chelsea and Granovskaia. A move which, could include, (Timo) Werner going to Bayern,” said McGarry. “The prospect for Tuchel and for Werner and obviously for the other interested parties is something that’s appealing and which I understand is currently being discussed.”

You would think that the prospect of actually being able to get Lewandowski would be enough incentive for Chelsea to make the move, but the opportunity to thin the herd among its frontline is also appealing.

“We understand here at the Transfer Window that the continued lack of goals in terms of what Werner is producing is becoming a source of both frustration and disappointment to Tuchel, despite the fact he has put his faith in him and perhaps given him more starting time than his performances have warranted,” continued McGarry.

With so many attackers currently at Chelsea, even a swap would not clear much room on the roster. Granted, Lewandowski would automatically become the No.1 option at center-forward the second he arrives at Stamford Bridge, but the Londoners would still (as of now — and assuming Werner leaves) have attacking players like Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

In an odd twist, Bayern Munich has been been linked to Werner, Pulisic, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech, and Hudson-Odoi at different points over the past two years.