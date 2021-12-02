Report: Real Madrid rejects chance to bring in Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca, but AS Roma is interested

Playing time has been near-impossible to come by for Marc Roca at Bayern Munich and all signs are pointing to the Spanish midfielder leaving the club at the end of the season — or potentially even earlier.

One club he — allegedly — will not be moving to is Real Madrid.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid has rejected the opportunity to bring in the defensive midfielder:

His agent has been moving like never before to try to leave Bayern Munich and land at a club where he can have minutes. And the signing for Real Madrid was put on the table, but Florentino Pérez was firm and rejected it after Marc Roca did the same a few years ago with the white club.

The news, however, is not all bad for Roca. Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in the Spaniard:

According to Il Romanista, (Roca) has also been offered in Rome to sign in January. , the next winter market. And this operation could be of interest to the Roman club, as it is precisely Mourinho who is looking for a midfielder to strengthen the team and the Catalan player is a very realistic option.

Whatever the case, it appears that Roca’s days with Bayern Munich are numbered.