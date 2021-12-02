Report: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski wants Real Madrid move...again

According to a report from AS, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is once again thinking about taking his talents to Real Madrid:

AS already published exclusively a few days ago that Lewandowski will ask to leave Bayern next summer, when he will only have one year left at Bayern. As this newspaper has learned, he has even given orders to his agent, Pini Zahavi, to give absolute priority to an eventual offer from Real Madrid that could occur next summer. Then, not only he will be on the market. There will also be a fierce battle to sign Haaland. And these two big names have a lot to do with each other.

The AS report goes on to walk through how Real Madrid has also been attached to both Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid, however, seems to have a thing for all of those pictures of Lewandowski training:

Real Madrid also has excellent reports about his training methods and how he takes care of his physique. He is a player that ensures a few more seasons at the best level. His wife, Anna Lewandowska, is one of the most successful nutritionists in Poland. “He’s a guy who is hungry to improve as a player, and because of that, he has a special diet that his wife puts him on. Robert even told me that the big change in his career, when he became elite at club and international level, was when he radically changed what he ate. It’s a different way of preparing and eating, which was fundamental for him,” his friend and national teammate Thiago Cionek recently recounted.

How AS wrote all of that and excluded a direct reference to the term “dessert before dinner” shows that Spain is simply not ready to be Lewandowski’s home.

AS also recounted how Lewandowski nearly signed with Los Blancos after the 2012/13 season, but blamed the deal falling through on Lewandowski’s ex-agent Cezary Kucharski.

Whatever the case, if you lived through the great Real Madrid-Lewandowski flirtation of 2018, you know the reports on this will not end any time soon.

Buckle up, we’re getting back on the roller coaster.