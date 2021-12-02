Report: Bayern Munich scoping Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to a report from teamTALK, Bayern Munich is among the teams making inquiries to Fulham for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic:

TEAMtalk understands Fulham have told a host of European clubs that they will not be entertaining any offers for talismanic frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to Fichajes, Mitrovic is attracting the attention of LaLiga outfit Villarreal. And talk of a €16m offer to tempt Fulham into parting ways with their talisman in the winter window has been mentioned.

TEAMtalk understands some of Europe’s biggest clubs have enquired about Mitrovic’s availability, both for January and in the summer. Juventus, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Nice and Lille are amongst the clubs to make enquiries. But the answer from Fulham has been simple. They have been told that there is no price tag on Mitrovic.

Fulham are intent on keeping their star man in the hope that he can guide them back into the Premier League. We also understand that Mitrovic’s representatives have turned down approaches from intermediaries, underlining just how happy the former Newcastle United man is in London.