Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich (Der Klassiker)

As another eventful year in football comes to a close, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund once again gear up for a game which is undoubtedly the biggest in German football. People may not like the name “Der Klassiker” because, technically, this game isn’t a classic derby — but you can’t deny that the fixture has a compelling enough history to be its own thing at this point. There’s never been a game between Bayern and BVB that is considered low-stakes, which is good for the fans because things never get boring.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game:

The situation with ghost games in Germany, and reports that the Klassiker may end up with limited capacity.

Key absentees for both Bayern Munich and BVB, especially the situation with Joshua Kimmich.

The return of Erling Haaland, and problems he could cause Bayern defense.

Bayern’s issues with the midfield for this game, including reports that both Goretzka AND Kimmich could be out — who replaces them and what should we worry about?

Why gegenpressing is Bayern’s kryptonite and how Dortmund could exploit that weakness.

How BVB has fared this season, including the disappointing performance of Marco Rose.

A final scoreline prediction for the game.

