Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing prospect in Denmark; Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick eyeing Timo Werner and Erling Haaland; Florian Neuhaus leaving Gladbach this winter?; Thomas Müller, Lucas Hernandez honored; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is reportedly looking at — follow me here — a Syrian winger, who was born in Qatar, fled to Sweden, and now plays in Denmark.

Carmen Sandiego would be jealous.

Anyway, the Roony Bardghji is considered a big talent, and the Bavarians are in the mix of interested clubs:

Debut in the Danish first division at the age of 16 years and six, first league goal in a second appearance: Roony Bardghji has catapulted himself emphatically onto the big football stage. The young Swede from FC Copenhagen is now the second youngest player and youngest scorer in Denmark’s upper house. No wonder that the big clubs in Europe have already pricked up their ears. As the Danish tabloid newspaper BT reports, FC Bayern also has the mega talent on the list! Bardghji, who was born in Kuwait to Syrian parents and fled to Sweden at the age of seven, is mainly used on the right wing, but can also play in the center of the storm. The contract of the youngster, who moved from Malmö FF to Copenhagen in summer 2020, runs until 2024.

Manchester United front man Ralf Rangnick looks like he wants to remake his new squad and could be leaning on some familiar faces from his Red Bull days to get going as the 63-year-old reportedly want to take a run at bringing in Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland:

TRUE✅ Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss a Transfer of Timo Werner to @ManUtd in Summer. Rangnick bought Werner for @RBLeipzig from Stuttgart and pushed his career. Rangnick is also close to @TTuchelofficial of @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/49yzLdfjLP — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021

Depending on who and what you believe, both players have also been linked to Bayern Munich as well. Werner is reportedly getting interest from FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid as well, while Haaland has...every...major...club in the world coveting him.

TRUE ✅ Ralf Rangnick will try to convince @ErlingHaaland of a Transfer to @ManUtd. Rangnick helped Salzburg to get Haaland. He is close to Haalands father and Agent Alf-Inge pic.twitter.com/fxAMgLGDEo — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021

According to Sport Bild, things are getting so bad between Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus and manager Adi Hütter that the Germany international is considering a move away this winter.

Would Bayern Munich have interest?

Maybe, but it is really unlikely that Gladbach would sell off Neuhaus on the cheap to a league rival. There is little doubt that Max Eberl would not want to facilitate a move to Bavaria for Neuhaus just because the midfielder is struggling.

Even with what feels and seems like a razor thin squad at the moment, Bayern Munich were able to welcome back both Niklas Sule and Jamal Musiala as subs in their 1-0 win over DSC Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann has been without a laundry list of players in recent weeks due to coronavirus quarantines and injuries and has been forced to make decisions and selections from a depleted squad. In Kyiv last week in the Champions League, he was only able to list a total of six subs, two of which were backup keepers Sven Ulreich and Christian Fruchtl. He’s also had to toy with using a back three instead of a back four, but Augsburg was able to expose the weak points in Bayern’s back three.

After a week of training, it’s also a hectic close to the Hinrunde for Bayern. After der Klassiker next weekend at Borussia Dortmund, they have Barcelona in the Champions League just four days later and then Bundesliga matches against Mainz, VfB Stuttgart, and VfL Wolfsburg in the span of just six days to close out the hinrunde. Hopefully Nagelsmann will be able to welcome back Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ahead of the Dortmund clash.

In this flagship episode, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

How Julian Nagelsmann has dealt with a depleted squad in recent weeks

What works and doesn’t work with the back three vs. the back four

The hectic upcoming schedule and if rotations will be made

The Ballon d’Or and how Robert Lewandowski should 100% win it (Update: He did not)

Washed up Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller and notorious follower Lucas Hernandez were recognized by WhoScored.com by being selected to the Bundesliga Team of the Month:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still doing it for AC Milan:

TRUE✅ Christopher Nkunku (24) is also a player of Ralf Rangnick‘s list @ManUtd. Rangnick tried already in 2018 to get Nkunku from @PSG_inside. @RBLeipzig bought Nkunku in 2019 pic.twitter.com/7BY9nch3Dp — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021