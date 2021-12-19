Mickaël Cuisance throws another tantrum, gets criticized by Sandro Wagner

Mickaël Cuisance is an interesting character, to say the least. The Frenchman has had his share of attitude problems at pretty much every club he’s been at, and his current club Bayern Munich is no exception. While things were relatively quiet on the Cuisance front this season (emphasis on ‘relatively’), events took an ugly turn during the Bavarians’ last match of the year.

Bayern hammered VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 in the final game of the Hinrunde, and coach Julian Nagelsmann used all of his five available substitutes in the process. Cuisance was not one of them. As captured by Bild, Cuisance was seen throwing his warm-up bib in Nagelsmann’s direction out of frustration and anger. Nagelsmann had his back turned to the bench, and didn’t notice it, but the cameras were there to capture Cuisance’s antics.

In-match tantrums are certainly not uncommon, especially in a high-octane environment like Bayern’s. However, this particular one caught the eye because this was not Cuisance’s first offense. Bild reports that his attitude problems have been an issue for quite some time, and although he is technically gifted, his ego outweighs his talent and he believes that he is too good to sit on the bench. The reality is, Cuisance has players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, and Jamal Musiala ahead of him in the pecking order, none of whom he can confidently say he is better than.

Former Bayern striker Sandro Wagner was quick to criticize Cuisance. The continued incidents are “emblematic of a player’s character,” he was quoted by Bild TV. “If a young player decides to stay at FC Bayern, then he has to expect that playing time will be difficult to come by.”

Wagner himself had quite the ego in his Bayern days, but never did he cause a ruckus like Cuisance. The current SpVgg Unterhaching coach didn’t mince his words in giving his honest take on the hot headed Frenchman. “In the past, there would probably have been a wad. You can no longer do that today. You have to deal with it differently. Such a player has no place at FC Bayern,” he said.

It seems clear that Cuisance will not play a major part in Bayern’s plans going forward, and all signs point to a departure. The only questions are when, where and how much. The reality is that Cuisance has few, if any, suitors, and should altercations like these be publicized, that already short list could become even shorter.