Borussia Dortmund boss names Real Madrid as interested in Erling Haaland, but not Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke spoke openly about the possibility of star striker Erling Haaland leaving the club. When discussing the situation, Watzke referenced Real Madrid as an interested party, but not Bayern Munich — for obvious reasons.

“I know for a fact that Real Madrid is very interested in him,” says Watzke told Sport1-Doppelpass (as captured by Tz). “I think he would find greater appeal in Spain. In England football is different, the central defenders play differently. But that’s for Erling to decide,” Watzke said.

One thing that Watzke knows for sure is that Haaland’s arrival at any club will not necessarily mean things will go swimmingly. Wherever he lands, Haaland will likely be there to usurp someone’s job, which is never an easy situation.

“If Erling were to go to Real Madrid now, there’s no celebration committee there either, apart from the board. I can imagine how a Karim Benzema would approach this in training,” Watzke said.