Lothar Matthäus grabs shovel, proceeds to bury Borussia Dortmund

If Bundesliga fans were looking for Borussia Dortmund to knuckle-up and present a challenge to Bayern Munich in the league’s title race, those hopes might be dashed — at least according to Lothar Matthäus.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany great watched Borussia Dortmund’s shocking 3-2 at loss at the hands of Hertha Berlin (!?) and a proclamation that leaves no doubt what he thinks of the chances that Marco Rose’s team have moving forward.

“It’s over. I’m sorry if I’m taking away the belief of many, but you don’t really have to look into a crystal ball — Bayern definitely won’t let it slip now. We can already congratulate Bayern on the title,” Matthäus said on Sky (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

As of now, Bayern Munich leads Borussia Dortmund by nine points. That amount is not insurmountable — especially in the COVID-19 Era — but Borussia Dortmund can ill-afford any other slip-ups.

That might be a task too tall for this season’s up-and-down version of the The Black and Yellows.