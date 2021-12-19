Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies named Canada’s footballer of the year

Alphonso Davies was just incredible ever since he was shifted to the left-back position under Niko Kovač. He managed to win a treble in his first season with Bayern Munich’s first team, and after that, he managed to maintain his fantastic form.

Just recently, Davies was named as the best Canada footballer, yet again. He’s gaining international recognition, especially in his homeland, as this is his third time winning the award.

Davies doesn’t just perform well for Bayern Munich, but he also made some impressive results with the national team. Canada is, surprisingly, first in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, as they are in front of the USA and Mexico.

Davies managed to score five goals and grab eight assists to his name this year for Canada. All that, in thirteen appearances! His most memorable moment in international football was his incredible solo goal against Panama.

Lille’s striker, Jonathan David, finished in second after Alphonso Davies.