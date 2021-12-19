Talking Trikots: Best Bayern Munich jerseys to wear during the holiday season

Christmas is only a week away, so you’ll be wondering what kind of clothes you can wear during the holiday season. If you’re a football fan like me, never fear, you can wear jerseys and still get into the holiday spirit. Let’s find out what kind of jerseys Bayern Munich fans can wear to their holiday parties…

#1. 2011/13 Home

When you think of Christmas, you’re likely to think of red, gold, and green. Well, this jersey takes the former two colors and provides an outstanding look. All red, with subtle stripes down the front, and gold trim to boot, who wouldn’t want to wear something like this? Heck, this is a good look all year round, not just during the holiday season. It also has some great memories associated with it: this was the shirt worn during the legendary treble season of 2012/13. It’s the perfect shirt to bundle up in, curl up in a nice cozy corner and watch highlights from that historic year.

#2. 2021/22 Oktoberfest Special

If you were one of the people lucky enough to get one of these bad boys during the short time they were on sale, then congratulations, you got yourself one great looking shirt. It may have been made for the autumn months, but it’s a perfect holiday shirt as well. With its dark green backdrop and its golden trim, it’s a shirt that reminds one of tinsel and green Christmas trees. The alpine details only make things better. You could also spice things up and maybe pair it with a couple of Christmas lights to be a human Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how lovely are your branches?

#3. 2021/22 Home

This shirt employs two different shades of red, which gives it a bit of holiday flair. The main color is bright red, of course, but it takes a step further and mixes it with a burgundy color as well. The colors bring up images of glasses of red wine by the roaring fireplace, and just gives off a warm look overall, perfect for cold winter nights. I know I’ve been hating on this shirt since its release, but to be honest, it’s starting to grow on me. Moreover, we already saw how good it can look in the snow when it was worn against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. Remember Robert Lewandowski’s bicycle kick?

#4. 2013/14 or 2020/21 Home

Now this one is a bit of a cheat code, since you can wear basically any Bayern home shirt and call it a holiday shirt. After all, our main colors are red and white. Santa Claus would be proud. I’ve chosen the two shirts that have the most meaning to Bayern fans around the world. Both the 13/14 and 20/21 home shirts are bright red and have stark white details. Whether you want to pair that color scheme with diamonds or stripes is your choice, but whatever the case, it definitely won’t look too out of place at a Christmas party. Most importantly, both shirts each have a treble under their belts, with the latter even winning a sextuple.

Which shirts would you wear during the holiday season? Let us know in the comments!