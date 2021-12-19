Report: Greuther Fürth wants to cancel Adrian Fein’s loan short, will he return to Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich was hoping that Adrian Fein would get reasonable game time at Greuther Fürth, but it seems that Hasan Salihamidžić will have to find another club for Fein in January. Fein’s development has stagnated over the last two years. Last season, PSV Eindhoven decided not to buy the player after a year-long loan.

Now, we see a similar pattern, as the newly promoted Bundesliga side, Greuther Fürth wants to terminate their loan contract with Bayern Munich for Fein — according to Tz.

Back in 2019, Bayern extended Adrian’s contract to 2023, and Brazzo talked with great admiration for the player: “We are convinced of his potential and have therefore tied him to FC Bayern on a longer-term basis.”

But today, the reality is far away from those days. He went to Furth, hoping to get match time, but has only managed to play 29 minutes in the Hinrunde. This is a setback for both club and the player.