Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea again eyeing Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle; FC Barcelona wants Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso; Matthias Ginter staying put for now?; Manchester United, Manchester City linked to Frenkie de Jong; and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle is once again in the transfer crosshairs of Chelsea FC:

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on both Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde amid suggestions that Antonio Rudiger will leave Stamford Bridge next year. Rudiger’s contract with the Blues is due to expire in June 2022, and the Germany international has allegedly made the decision to seek pastures new, with Real Madrid the favourites for his signature. According to football.london, Chelsea have already identified two possible replacements, with Bayern centre-back Süle a target, as the 26-year-old’s future continues to be called into question.

In my mind, Bayern Munich needs to extend Süle. This is not even a question...it just needs to happen.

FC Barcelona is the latest club to have interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso:

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up the possibility of securing the services of 27-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso on a free transfer. According to reputed journalist Gerard Romero on his Twitch channel, as relayed by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Corentin Tolisso has emerged as a target for Barcelona over a Bosman move in next summer’s transfer window. The 27-year-old is destined to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent in June.

While Barca might seem like a great destination for Tolisso, I don’t get it from a personnel perspective. There just seems like too much traffic in the central midfield for FC Barcelona right now.

Hey everybody! We are back for another Weekend Warm-up Podcast! This is the last edition before the team breaks, but rest assured, we’ll keep trudging forward to bring you our BFW brand of craziness even while Bayern Munich is maxing and relaxing.

Because of the Uber-condensed week, I’ve combined the Wolfsburg preview show into the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. I believe this is what you might call, “More Chuck for your buck!”

Anyway, here is what we have on tap:

A quick look at Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg.

A review of the Champions League draw fiasco.

An examination into Bayern Munich’s Plans A, B, and C for the summer.

Some thoughts about why Bayern Munich really needs to throwing timing to the wayside and go after Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich Frauen players Marina Hegering and Giulia Gwinn were named to UEFA Women’s Champions League Team of the Week:

TEAM OF THE WEEK



This is our team of the week from the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.



German teams are dominating

Wolfsburg smash Chelsea and go through

Hoffenheim shocking Arsenal



Let us know your thoughts on the team! pic.twitter.com/lS2XfoOk3d — Football Engine (@FootballEngine1) December 17, 2021

FC Barcelona seems set to unload Frenkie de Jong...for the right price:

Barcelona could sell Frenkie de Jong next summer, according to reports. The Catalan giants are still struggling financially and need to offload players if they are to make signings. De Jong, 24, was previously considered untouchable but his decline in form means Barcelona may be more open to a sale, report Fichajes. And given the Dutchman is one of the highest earners in the squad, selling him would open up a large chunk of the wage bill. Barca also believe they could sell De Jong for a considerable fee having arrived at the Nou Camp for £65million just two years ago. And given there are a number of potential suitors, Barcelona could use that interest to drive up their asking price. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the midfielder who could serve as a replacement for Paul Pogba. Pep Guardiola could also entice De Jong to the Etihad with Manchester City one of few clubs who would be able to afford his £75m price tag.

While Bayern Munich was not mentioned, De Jong has also been linked to the Bavarians.

Another game, another three points for Bayern Munich as the Bavarians crushed Wolfsburg 4-0 in a dominant showing that might have been more about how hapless the Wolves were instead of how impressive the home team was.

Thomas Müller’s early goal seemed to deflate Wolfsburg and things did not improve for Florian Kohfeldt’s side. Clearly, the Wolves have A LOT of work to do if they want to save their season.

Here is what we have on tap:

A recap of the match.

Bayern Munich’s dominance and Wolfsburg toothless play made for no contest.

The Nagelsmann Effect.

Müller continues his excellent season.

Thankfully Robert Lewandowski scored or he might have exploded (this is a running theme).

Borussia Mönchengladbach star and Germany international Matthias Ginter does not sound like he will be leaving Die Fohlen this winter:

Matthias Ginter from Borussia Mönchengladbach has spoken about his open contract situation. After the game against TSG Hoffenheim (1: 1), Ginter, whose contract expires at the end of the season, said on the Sky microphone: “I think that today was not the last game for me”. The central defender does not reveal whether Ginter will extend his contract or go on a free transfer in the summer. The 27-year-old has been under contract with the foals since 2017 and has so far played 165 games for the Gladbach team.

Ginter has been linked to Bayern Munich, but those rumors have essentially gone silent. In fact, while Ginter might have some fans in the Bayern Munich front office, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is not one of them.