Julian Nagelsmann full of praise for Bayern Munich’s living legend

Thomas Müller has been in the form of his life since Hansi Flick took over the managerial position at Bayern Munich. Julian Nagelsmann didn’t change his position at all, and the Raumdeuter has continued his fine work this season as well.

After the match against Wolfsburg, Julian Nagelsmann was full of praise for Müller. He talked to ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt and described what a difference-maker Müller is. “A great player, a great mentality. It’s interesting — it’s not that beautiful that we do not have fans in the stadium, but if there is one positive topic, then it is we can listen to Thomas. He’s very very clever. He’s like a coach on the pitch.”

Nagelsmann explains that Müller quickly sees how to solve certain problems on the pitch and is always pushing his teammates to “attack in the same way as he does.”

“He’s brilliant, also (against Wolfsburg). In the second half, he defended a bit deeper, but you see the chance for (Robert Lewandowski) before Serge (Gnabry) goes deep into the box — even before the ball is passed to him, he screamed: “Serge go deep.” So he sees the situation five seconds before it actually happens.”

Müller is one of the most underrated players of this generation, but nobody can deny his impact and contribution to the team.