Confirmed: Bayern Munich will not sign any new players this window

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that the club would not be signing any new players in the upcoming winter transfer window. It seems that the coach and the team executives are satisfied with the depth and quality available in the squad.

“We are really well staffed and we will continue into the season like this,” said Brazzo (via AZ). This basically puts an end to any speculation about winter transfers, which to be fair, were unlikely to happen anyway. We may see some departures though — Corentin Tolisso is supposedly on the market, as is Michael Cuisance. Marc Roca was also on the sell-list until his recent performances. The Spaniard might have been given a new lease on life at Bayern following his starts against Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.

What about winter reinforcements? Well, they won’t be direct reinforcements, but the return of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer will definitely be a huge boost to Nagelsmann in the second half of the season. Josip Stanisic should also come back, providing some depth at right-back, while Kingsley Coman bolster the depth on the wings.

Once the injured players return, Bayern will have a pretty good squad to tackle the second half of the season, including the latter half of the Champions League. Now let’s just hope Brazzo discussed this with Nagelsmann first. We’d better not get to January and hear about “differences” between the coach and the board on the subject of transfers.