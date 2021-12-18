Manuel Neuer happy with Bayern Munich’s first half, even with a few unanticipated setbacks

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer took a minute to reflect on his squad’s performance in the Hinrunde and the Germany international generally liked what he saw.

“We can already be proud of the finish. It wasn’t that easy when there are two coaches parked then. We still have scoring opportunities in the second half,” Neuer said. “The exit in the cup and the defeat against Frankfurt were of course negative experiences. But we mostly shined in the top games and were the team that dominated the game there.”

The Bavarians, of course, walloped Wolfsburg to end the first half of the season — an very impressive period under new boss Julian Nagelsmann. As Neuer noted, there were a few setbacks and disappointing efforts mixed into the first half of the season, but overall Bayern Munich dominant.

The Bavarians have proven they deserve to be considered among the favorites for the Champions League...but can they stay in that echelon? We’ll find out starting in January.