Julian Nagelsmann reacts after Bayern’s 4-0 win over Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich finished out the first Hinrunde under newly-appointed coach Julian Nagelsmann with a 4-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg. The Bavarian manager spoke to the media after the match, and was asked how satisfied he was. Nagelsmann replied, “Very. There were many games recently where the first half was somewhat more difficult. The beginning phase was good, but then we got bogged down. Then we had luck — or a good keeper — maybe a mix of both. In the second halves, we have played strong. The goals were then played beautifully.”

Speaking of goals, Nagelsmann was asked about the goal from Robert Lewandowski. “I was extremely happy. It was a wonderful goal, that has to be scored that way. Lewy made a great play.”

Lastly, Nagelsmann was asked for his conclusions after the win. “The Bundesliga Hinrunde is very, very satisfactory. Also today, you have to shoot so many goals against a compact, rear-standing opponent. We had a very good control and in the second half we pressed better. We didn’t let the opponent pass the midfield line. The key in the second half was Gegenpressing — there we won more balls and had more phases of possession where the opponent was set deep. From there, we didn’t allow them to come out of it.”