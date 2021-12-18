Bayern Munich 4-0 VfL Wolfsburg — Talking Bayern postgame reaction

Bayern Munich dominated Wolfsburg to end the Hinrunde on a strong note. Thomas Muller put together another exceptional performance and Bayern’s high line proved effective once again. On the other hand, Wolfsburg continues to struggle and have not found improved performance which they were hoping for under Florian Kolhfeldt. Watch the Talking Bayern YouTube video to hear my reactions, analysis, initial observations, and more!

Check out my guy (@BavarianFBWorks staffer) Jack’s Postgame reactionhttps://t.co/r4cPnhlPhh — The Barrel (@TheBarrelBlog) December 18, 2021

In this video, I go through my observations and reactions to Bayern’s offensive dominance and analyze our tactics throughout the match. I also go over Lewandowski’s turbulent last few games and the reasons why his productivity has decreased.

If you enjoy the video please subscribe to the channel! It is still relatively new but I have big plans for upcoming content that you’ll want to look out for. I have big plans for videos over the holiday break. There is never a shortage of great material to discuss when it comes to Bayern. Check out Talking Bayern on YouTube!