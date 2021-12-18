Benjamin Pavard enjoys playing in Bayern Munich’s hybrid back-three

In an interview with L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard said that he is one person who does not mind the hybrid back-three formation that was implemented by Julian Nagelsmann.

“We play three at the back when we have the ball. I really like that because center-back is my favourite position. You can feel I’m more comfortable on the pitch. I have more responsibilities. I like that because I never want to hide,” Pavard said.

With that formation, though, it leaves an opening for Nagelsmann to use a true center-back in that traditional “right-back” position. For Pavard, that is not issue because the Frenchman says there is internal competition every day in Bavaria.

“No, there’s no such thing at Bayern. If they’re not happy with me, they can put someone else in my position. They can move Kimmich to the position again or sign someone else,” Pavard said.