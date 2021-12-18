Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg; Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso to Real Madrid?; Bayern scoping Leeds United star?; Arsenal, AC Milan eyeing Bundesliga talent; and MORE!

Bayern Munich took care of business against Wolfsburg as Julian Nagelsmann’s squad turned away the Wolves 4-0 in dominant fashion. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Thomas Müller really wasted no time in getting Bayern Munich started. Müller crashed the net after a shot attempt by Serge Gnabry and booted home the rebound. Koen Casteels absolutely would want that one back.

Wout Weghorst almost evened the game immediately, but the big Dutchman seemed to slip. Manuel Neuer made a nice save on the play as well, but if Weghorst keeps his footing on the play the game is probably knotted.

Wolfsburg looked passive and toothless for the most part. I’m not sure Florian Kohfeldt can turn that around.

Luca Waldschmidt going to Benfica derailed his career.

The rest of the first half was a series of Bayern Munich working creatively to try and find a way around the fleet of busses parked on the pitch. As Leroy Sane would say after the match, Bayern Munich needed to have patience.

That patience eventually paid off.

The second half opened with a pair of Bayern Munich goals as Dayot Upamecano (57’) and Leroy Sane (59’) buried the Wolves. Müller set up Upamecano’s goal for his 13th (Bundesliga official) assist of the league season, while Sane went with his best Arjen Robben impression.

His goal aside, Upamecano probably had his best game as a member of Bayern Munich. He matched up well against a big, physical opponent in Wout Weghorst.

Robert Lewandowski would also get in on the act with a goal of his own in the 87th minute off of an assist from Jamal Musiala. Musiala’s assist is mostly noteworthy because he was only still in the match because Benjamin Pavard (allegedly) got hit with a flaming spear and had to immediately retreat to the locker room.

Otherwise, Pavard had another solid game.

Overall, Bayern Munich dominated, Wolfsburg floundered, and it was a pretty solid way to end the Hinrunde.

This seems...random, but here we go. Bayern Munich is said to have interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha:

With Kingsley Coman’s future very uncertain at Bayern Munich, the Bavarian club have started prospecting to compensate for a possible departure of the French international. While there is an interest in Ousmane Dembélé whose contract will expire next June at FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern is also attentive to Raphinha’s situation . Under contract until 2024 at Leeds United which is currently experiencing a very complicated season and which has just been crushed by Manchester City (7-0) in the Premier League, the 25-year-old Brazilian winger could clearly consider a departure in the event of a very interesting sporting challenge. Arrived in 2020 in Leeds for a little less than 19 million euros from Stade Rennais, Raphinha who remains on a big last season with 8 goals and 11 assists, is estimated at 32 million euros by the Transfermarkt site, a little less than the 40 million euros required by the current 16th in the Premier League.

I don’t know...this kind of seems like a stretch.

Kingsley Coman will have no shortage of suitors if he officially hits the transfer market — and now Real Madrid is said to be in the mix:

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign 25-year-old French forward Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, various intermediaries have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Kingsley Coman on a cut-price deal in next summer’s transfer window. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also courting the 25-year-old Bayern Munich forward.

I don’t feel like Coman wants to leave Bayern Munich, but his entourage is assuredly going to try and push him to take the most money.

Hey everybody! We are back for another Weekend Warm-up Podcast! This is the last edition before the team breaks, but rest assured, we’ll keep trudging forward to bring you our BFW brand of craziness even while Bayern Munich is maxing and relaxing.

Because of the Uber-condensed week, I’ve combined the Wolfsburg preview show into the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. I believe this is what you might call, “More Chuck for your buck!”

Anyway, here is what we have on tap:

A quick look at Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg.

A review of the Champions League draw fiasco.

An examination into Bayern Munich’s Plans A, B, and C for the summer.

Some thoughts about why Bayern Munich really needs to throwing timing to the wayside and go after Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso already has interest from Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, but now both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are said to have interest in the Frenchman:

The Munich club officials are said to be ready to talk when the winter changes at a rumored five to seven million euros. Tolisso could wait until the summer and then leave Bayern for a free transfer and get a generous amount of cash from his new club. And there are also well-known interested parties. The Italian newspaper “Corriere dello Sport” reports that Diego Simeone would like to guide the beefy Tolisso to Atletico Madrid. The reigning Spanish champions are currently far behind their own expectations and are already 13 points behind the league leaders Real Madrid. But also Real Madrid are said to have cast an eye on Corentin Tolisso, according to “Diaro Gol”. There is Carlos Ancelotti on the sideline, who knows the French well from their times together at Bayern and is said to be a big fan of the 27-year-old midfielder.

Arsenal FC and AC Milan are both looking to pick up Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch — who is absolutely underrated: